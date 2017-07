CEDAR, Minn.--Grab your motorcycle and join the 7th Annual Minnesota Rescue Run is Saturday, June 15 at The Moonshine Whiskey.

Proceeds raised will benefit Angel of Hope Animal Rescue and Southwest Metro Animal Rescue.

The event will feature opportunities to adopt animals, a motorcycle stunt show, music, food and more!

Visit Minnesota Rescue Run for more information.

