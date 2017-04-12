Mommy, Tea & Me party

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.--Little girls ages 3 and older are cordially invited to attend the “Mommy, Tea and Me” party on Sunday, April 23, from 3:30-5:00 p.m. at the Maple Grove Community Center.

Hosted by the Maple Grove Ambassadors and the Maple Grove Parks and Rec, everyone will enjoy an afternoon of treats, tea, lemonade, creative activities and etiquette lesson. All young ladies will receive a darling goodie bag and participate in a fashion show, walking down the aisle in their pretty party dresses.

Bring your moms, special guests, grandmothers, aunts and friends as your escorts for an afternoon of special memories.

Seating is limited. Register today through the Maple Grove Parks and Recreation, Event Code is “Tea and Me”, online, mail-in, fax or in person at the Community Center. Registering the day of event is accepted, if seats are available. Tickets are $15 per person.

