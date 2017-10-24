EDINA, Minn.--You're invited to the Moonlight and Music Fundraiser on Saturday, November 18 at the Edina Country Club starting at 6:00 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Edina Federated Women's Club and proceeds will benefit 66 West, Oasis for Youth and the Edina Education Fund.

The fundraiser will feature the music of Acme Jazz Company, cocktails, dinner, dancing and a silent auction.

Visit Edina Federated Women's Club for ticket information.

© 2017 KARE-TV