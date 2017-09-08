NAMI Walks Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS--NAMIWalks Minnesota is coming to Minnehaha Park on Saturday, September 23 from 11:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

The 5K walk will provide support for NAMI Minnesota as the organization continues to offer education, support and advocacy to children and adults living with mental illness.

NAMIWalks will feature live music, speakers and a resource fair.

Visit NAMIWalks for more information.

