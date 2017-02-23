North High Craft Fair, Bake Sale & Prom Dress Sale

ST. PAUL, MInn.--North High School hosts their 10th Annual North High Craft Fair, Bake Sale and Prom Dress Sale on Saturday, March 4.

All proceeds benefit the All Night 2017 Senior Class Party. There is a $5.00 entry fee to enter a prom dress to sell at the sale. Stop by to sell or buy a gently used prom dress, grab a tasty treat and shop for some handmade crafts!

Visit North High School for more information.

