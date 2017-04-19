North St. Paul Pub Crawl Parent Fundraiser

ST. PAUL, Minn.--Parents host the North St. Paul Pub Crawl to raise fund for the North High School All Night Senior Party.

The event is an entirely parent sponsored event that will take place on Saturday, April 30 in Downtown North St. Paul starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at participating bars and can be purchased the night of the event. The event will feature light appetizers, prizes, and more.

Visit the North St. Paul Pub Crawl Facebook Page for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV