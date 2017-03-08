Pints for Prostates

MINNEAPOLIS--The Northern Lights Rare Beer Fest is Saturday, March 11 at the MN History Center from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds collected at this event support Pints for Prostates, an organization that works to raise awareness among men about the importance of regular health screenings.

The evening will include unlimited sampling of rare beers, food from D'Amico catering and live music by the Zacc Harris Trio.

Visit Northern Lights Rare Beer Fest for ticket information.

