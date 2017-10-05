Oktoberfest at Monticello VFW on October 14

MONTICELLO, Minn.--The Monticello VFW Post 8791 hosts an Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, October 14. Breakfast is served at 8:00 a.m. Additional activities will be held from 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Proceeds raised will benefit Veterans and local charities.

The event will feature German food and music, a silent auction, games, a costume contest and more!

Visit Monticello VFW Post 8791 for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV