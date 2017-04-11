Opportunity Partners Gala is May 20

MINNETONKA, Minn.--The Opportunity Partners Gala is Saturday, May 20 at the Opportunity Partners-Koch Campus in Minnetonka starting at 5:30 p.m.

Proceeds raised will help Opportunity Partners to continue their mission of advancing the quality of life for people with disabilities.

The event will include dinner and both silent and live auctions.

Visit Opportunity Partners for more information.

