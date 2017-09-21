KARE
PACER Run, Walk, Roll Against Bullying event is October 7

September 21, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--Support bullying prevention and PACER Center at PACER's Run, Walk, Roll Against Bullying event on Saturday, October 7 at Mount Normandale Lake Park starting at 9:00 a.m.

The event is family friendly and kicks off National Bullying Prevention Month. Participants will enjoy activities, inspiring speakers, live entertainment and more.

Visit PACER Center for more information. 

 

