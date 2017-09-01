EXCELSIOR, Minn.--The Park Nicollet Apple of the Lake 5K and Kids 1 Mile Fun Run is Saturday, September 16.

Day of packet pick up and registration is at Excelsior Brewing Company from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m.

The event is hosted by the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce and will benefit community programming.

Runners and walkers alike will enjoy the scenic route along the shores of lake Minnetonka.

Visit Park Nicollet Apple of the Lake 5K for more information.

