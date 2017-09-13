KARE
Party for A Purpose 5K Run/Walk and Family Event

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 6:14 PM. CDT September 13, 2017

MONTICELLO, Minn.--Party for a purpose at the Party for A Purpose Monticello 5K Run/Walk and Family Event. The event is happening Saturday, September 30 at the Monticello VFW starting at 3:00 p.m.

Funds raised will support patients fighting cancer.

The event will include a 5K open to all ages, live music, sloppy joe baskets, a silent auction, beer garden and more.

Visit Party for A Purpose for more information. 

