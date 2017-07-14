ST. PAUL, Minn.--The 17th Annual Party in the Park, benefiting the Karen Wyckoff Rein In Sarcoma Foundation, is Monday, July 24 at Como Park in St. Paul. The event begins at 6:00 p.m.

The Rein in Sarcoma Foundation works to raise funds for sarcoma cancer research, education and patient support.

Party in the Park will feature carousel rides, family friendly activities and entertainment and a silent auction.

Visit Rein in Sarcoma for more information.

