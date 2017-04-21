KARE
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Party with a Purpose

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:38 PM. CDT April 21, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn  --  The 'Party with a Purpose' is Friday, May 5th at Rush Creek Golf Club, starting at 7:00 pm.  

Funds raised will support Wishes & More and their efforts to grant wishes for local children dealing with a terminal illness.

The event will feature live music by Shane Martin, drinks, hors d'oeuvres, raffles and fun!

Visit Charitable Housewives for more information.

 

 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories