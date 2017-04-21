GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- The 'Party with a Purpose' is Friday, May 5th at Rush Creek Golf Club, starting at 7:00 pm.

Funds raised will support Wishes & More and their efforts to grant wishes for local children dealing with a terminal illness.

The event will feature live music by Shane Martin, drinks, hors d'oeuvres, raffles and fun!

Visit Charitable Housewives for more information.

