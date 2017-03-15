Pinky Swear Foundation Gala

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--The Pinky Swear Gala is Saturday, April 8 at the ARIA in Minneapolis starting at 6:00 p.m.

The event benefits the Pinky Swear Foundation, an organization that helps kids with cancer and their families with financial and emotional needs assistance.

The gala celebrates the thirteenth anniversary of the Pinky Swear Foundation and will be emceed by KARE 11's Eric Perkins.

Visit Pinky Swear for more information.

