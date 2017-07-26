Pins for Parkinson's is August 6

HOPKINS, Minn.--The 4th Annual Pins for Parkinson's event is Sunday, August 6 at Tuttle's Eat Bowl Play from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Pins for Parkinson's is a bowling and silent auction fundraiser benefiting Park Nicollet Struthers Parkinson's Center research programs.

The cost to attend the event is $25.00 and will include bowling, shoe rental and pizza.

Visit Pins for Parkinson's for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV