Plymouth Firefighters 5K Run/Walk & Kids Fun Run

PLYMOUTH, Minn.--The Plymouth Firefighters 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run is Saturday, September 23. The run starts at Plymouth Fire Station 2 at 9:00 a.m.

Proceeds benefit the Plymouth Crime & Fire Prevention Fund and will help to enhance safety in the Plymouth community.

The walk/run follows neighbood streets through 3.1 miles of gently rolling terrain.

Visit Plymouth Firefighters 5K Run/Walk for more information.

