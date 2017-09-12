KARE
Plymouth Firefighters 5K Run/Walk & Kids Fun Run

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 9:17 AM. CDT September 12, 2017

PLYMOUTH, Minn.--The Plymouth Firefighters 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run is Saturday, September 23. The run starts at Plymouth Fire Station 2 at 9:00 a.m.

Proceeds benefit the Plymouth Crime & Fire Prevention Fund and will help to enhance safety in the Plymouth community.

The walk/run follows neighbood streets through 3.1 miles of gently rolling terrain. 

Visit Plymouth Firefighters 5K Run/Walk for more information. 

