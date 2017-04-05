PLYMOUTH, Minn.--The Plymouth Home Expo is happening on Friday, April 7 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 8 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Plymouth Creek Center Fieldhouse.

The event is a fundraiser for the Plymouth Millennium Garden.

The Plymouth Home Expo will feature a variety of great exhibitors, a Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic and a plant and flower sale. The event will include FREE admission for attendees and hourly door prizes.

Visit Plymouth Home Expo for more information.

