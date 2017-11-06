Prepare + Prosper looking for Tax Clinic Volunteers

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Prepare + Prosper, a Twin Cities nonprofit that provides free tax preparation and financial services, is looking for Tax Clinic Volunteers for the upcoming tax season.
All volunteers are trained and previous tax experience is not required. Prepare and Prosper will be hosting information sessions in November and December.
Visit Prepare + Prosper for more information.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs