Putt-Putt Brewery Crawl supports Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:29 PM. CST November 08, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS--Want to make a difference while having fun? Find 3 friends and register for the Putt-Putt Brewery Crawl happening Saturday, November 18 from 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless in recognition of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

The Putt-Putt Brewery Crawl will combine mini golf with some of the best Minneapolis breweries. 

Visit Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless for more information and register today!

