Quota Royale Fundraiser

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 1:57 PM. CDT March 29, 2017

WAYZATA, Minn.--Double down on an evening of fun at the Quota Royale Fundraiser on Saturday, April 22 at the Wayzata Country Club starting at 5:00 p.m.

The event benefits Quota International, a nonprofit organization that supports services for disadvantaged women and children, speech and hearing impaired individuals. 

The fundriaser will feature casino games, dinner, dancing and a silent auction.

Visit Quota International of Minneapolis for more information. 

