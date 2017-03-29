WAYZATA, Minn.--Double down on an evening of fun at the Quota Royale Fundraiser on Saturday, April 22 at the Wayzata Country Club starting at 5:00 p.m.

The event benefits Quota International, a nonprofit organization that supports services for disadvantaged women and children, speech and hearing impaired individuals.

The fundriaser will feature casino games, dinner, dancing and a silent auction.

Visit Quota International of Minneapolis for more information.

