KARE
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

REACH 80's Roller Disco Fundraiser

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:34 PM. CST January 13, 2017

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn.--The REACH 80's Roller Disco fundraiser is Saturday, January 28 at the Roller Garden from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

The event supports Reach for Resources, a non-profit that supports individuals with disabilities and mental illness to reach their full potential.

Wear your best 80's threads and prepare to have a great time!

Visit Reach for Resources for ticket information. 

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories