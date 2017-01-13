ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn.--The REACH 80's Roller Disco fundraiser is Saturday, January 28 at the Roller Garden from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
The event supports Reach for Resources, a non-profit that supports individuals with disabilities and mental illness to reach their full potential.
Wear your best 80's threads and prepare to have a great time!
Visit Reach for Resources for ticket information.
(© 2017 KARE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs