Reach for Resources (Photo: MICHELLE_ARLT, MICHELLE_DAWN_PHOTOGRAPHY)

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn.--The 25th Annual REACH Bowl-A-Thon is Saturday, April 22 at Park Tavern Lanes from 9:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Proceeds raised at the event will support Reach for Resources, a nonprofit whose mission is to support individuals with disabilities and mental illness to reach their full potential.

Bowlers can sign up as a team or individually. The event will feature a luncheon, prizes and a raffle.

Visit Reach for Resources to sign up today!

