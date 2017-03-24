ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn.--The 25th Annual REACH Bowl-A-Thon is Saturday, April 22 at Park Tavern Lanes from 9:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Proceeds raised at the event will support Reach for Resources, a nonprofit whose mission is to support individuals with disabilities and mental illness to reach their full potential.
Bowlers can sign up as a team or individually. The event will feature a luncheon, prizes and a raffle.
Visit Reach for Resources to sign up today!
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs