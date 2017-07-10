KARE
Reach for Ralph is July 20

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:00 PM. CDT July 10, 2017

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn.--Support Hammer at their annual "Reach for Ralph" fundraiser on Thursday, July 20 at Earle Brown Center starting at 5:30 p.m.

Hammer is a nonprofit organization dedicated to caring for people with developmental disabilities. The goal of this year's fundriaser is to raise $300,000  to support Hammer caregivers.

"Reach for Ralph" will feature a buffet dinner, live and silent auctions and games.

Visit Hammer for more information. 

