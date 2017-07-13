KARE
Close

Reach for Resources Summer Gala

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:51 AM. CDT July 13, 2017

HOPKINS, Minn.--Reach for Resources hosts its Summer Gala and Bean Bag Tournament on Wednesday, July 19 at Big 10 Restaurant and Bar starting at 6:00 PM.

Proceeds will help Reach for Resources continue to support individuals with disabilities and mental illness and inspire them to reach their full potential.

The event will include a buffet dinner, silent auction and more.

Visit Reach for Resources for more information. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories