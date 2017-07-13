Reach for Resources Summer Gala

HOPKINS, Minn.--Reach for Resources hosts its Summer Gala and Bean Bag Tournament on Wednesday, July 19 at Big 10 Restaurant and Bar starting at 6:00 PM.

Proceeds will help Reach for Resources continue to support individuals with disabilities and mental illness and inspire them to reach their full potential.

The event will include a buffet dinner, silent auction and more.

Visit Reach for Resources for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV