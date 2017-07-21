Relay for Life in White Bear Lake

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn.--The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of White Bear Lake is Friday, July 29 at White Bear Lake High School starting at 6:00 p.m.

Funds raised will support the American Cancer Society's efforts to prevent and diminish suffering from cancer through research, education, advocacy and service.

Relay for life participants will walk all night while enjoying great food and activities.

