MINNEAPOLIS--Rock the Pavement, a fundraising event for the Greg Marzolf Jr. Foundation, is Saturday, August 19 at the Lake Calhoun Executive Center starting at 8:00 a.m.

The Greg Marzolf Jr. Foundation is dedicated to funding education programs and research to find a cure for Muscular Dystrophy.

Rock the Pavement will include a 10K Run, 5K Run, a 5K Walk and a Kid's Fun Run.

Visit Rock the Pavement for more information.

