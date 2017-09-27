Run with the Cops for Special Olympics on October 10

RIVER FALLS, Wisc.--Support Special Olympics Wisconsin at the "Run with the Cops" event on Tuesday, October 10 at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Ramer Field. The event begins at 5:00 p.m.

Proceeds raised support Special Olympics athletes from western Wisconsin.

"Run with the Cops" will feature a 5K glow stick run, a 1 mile run/walk, a kid's obstacle course, an interactive law enforcement vehicle display and a donut eating contest.

Visit "Run with the Cops" for more information.

