Saint Paul Winter Carnival Buttons support Saint Paul Heritage Foundation

ST. PAUL, Minn.--St. Paul's "Coolest Celebration on Earth" is coming quickly! The 131st Saint Paul Winter Carnival will take place on January 26-February 5, 2017.

The famous Saint Paul Winter Carnival buttons are now available for purchase at Super America, CUB Foods, area retailers and online.

Proceeds support the Saint Paul Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit organization the produces both the Saint Paul Winter Carnival and Cinco de Mayo West Side Saint Paul festivals.

Individual buttons are $5 and the collector's pack of all four images is $19.

This year's Winter Carnival buttons were designed by John Kocon of Ham Lake.

(© 2017 KARE)