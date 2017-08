(Photo: Wayne Kryduba, ©2014 by Wayne Kryduba612-819-8883wk@wkphotography.com)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--The "Say Thanks Day" 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk is Saturday, August 19 at the Boy Scout Base Camp at Fort Snelling. Registration beings at 7:00 a.m.

Proceeds raised at the event support the Minnesotans' Military Appreciation Fund.

"Say Thanks Day" will feature live music, a climbing wall, a kid's carnival and more.

Visit "Say Thanks Day" for more information.

