Second Harvest Heartland Vintner Ball

Vintner Ball Second Harvest Heartland

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Second Harvest Heartland hosts their 12th Annual Vintner Ball on Saturday, March 4 at the Westin Edina Galleria starting at 7:00 p.m.

For the past eleven years Vintner Ball has raised enough money to help Second Harvest Heartland provide nearly seven million meals to hungry people in our community.

This year's event will feature wine tasting, gourmet food, a silent auction and live music from the Wayne Anthony Jazz Ensemble.

Visit Second Harvest Heartland for more information.

