MONTICELLO, Minn.--The Serious Moonlight Benefit Concert is Saturday, March 11 at River City Extreme starting at 7:00 p.m.

The event is raising funds to help at-risk LGBTQ youth. Funds will be donated to The Trevor Project and MN School OUTreach.

The concert will feature a performance by The Band That Fell to Earth who will be paying tribute to the music of David Bowie.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

