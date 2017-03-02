KARE
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Serious Moonlight Benefit Concert

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:22 AM. CST March 02, 2017

MONTICELLO, Minn.--The Serious Moonlight Benefit Concert is Saturday, March 11 at River City Extreme starting at 7:00 p.m.

The event is raising funds to help at-risk LGBTQ youth. Funds will be donated to The Trevor Project and MN School OUTreach.

The concert will feature a performance by The Band That Fell to Earth who will be paying tribute to the music of David Bowie.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Visit The Serious Moonlight Benefit Concert for more information. 

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories