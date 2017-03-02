MONTICELLO, Minn.--The Serious Moonlight Benefit Concert is Saturday, March 11 at River City Extreme starting at 7:00 p.m.
The event is raising funds to help at-risk LGBTQ youth. Funds will be donated to The Trevor Project and MN School OUTreach.
The concert will feature a performance by The Band That Fell to Earth who will be paying tribute to the music of David Bowie.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Visit The Serious Moonlight Benefit Concert for more information.
(© 2017 KARE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs