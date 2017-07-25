Shaver Shuffle 5K is August 5

PLYMOUTH, Minn.--The 5th Annual Shaver Shuffle 5K is Saturday, August 5 at Parker's Lake.

The event benefits the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund. Proceeds raised will allow the organization to continue to support the cancer community in Minnesota.

The Shaver Shuffle 5K is open to runners and walkers alike. Pets and strollers are welcome too!

Participants are encouraged to get family, friends and neighbors to support them by making a pledge that twill benefit the Randy Shaver Cancer Research & Community Fund.

Visit the Shaver Shuffle 5K and register today!

© 2017 KARE-TV