Shoot for the Moon Charity Event

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:00 AM. CST February 27, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--The Shoot for the Moon Charity Event is Saturday, March 4 at the Mall of America starting at 8:00 a.m.

The event benefits the Mary Moon Foundation, an organization that gives art supplies, toys and games to critically ill children and their families. 

Shoot for the Moon is a family friendly event that includes an all day Nickelodeon Universe Pass, photo booth, a silent auction and more!

Visit Mary Moon Foundation for more information. 

