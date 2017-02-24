Spaghetti Dinner & Silent Auction for Burnsville High School Trapshooting Team

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--The Burnsville High School (BHS) Trapshooting team is hosting their annual Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction on Sunday, March 12 at the Savage American Legion from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

The event benefits the Burnsville High School Trapshooting Team and efforts being made to make the program affordable for anyone who wants to join.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or from any Trapshooting team member.

Visit the BHS Trapshooting Team website for more information.

(© 2017 KARE)