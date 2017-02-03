MINNEAPOLIS--The Sparkles & Spurs Winter Ball is Saturday, February 25 at the Marriott City Center from 5:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
The event supports Wishes & More, an organization that grants wishes to children living with terminal or life-threatening illnesses.
Grab your tuxedo and cowboy hat or your stilettos and pearls and enjoy a night of upscale western fun!
Visit Wishes & More fore more information.
