KARE
Close

Sparkles & Spurs Winter Ball

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 11:41 AM. CST February 03, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS--The Sparkles & Spurs Winter Ball is Saturday, February 25 at the Marriott City Center from 5:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

The event supports Wishes & More, an organization that grants wishes to children living with terminal or life-threatening illnesses. 

Grab your tuxedo and cowboy hat or your stilettos and pearls and enjoy a night of upscale western fun!

Visit Wishes & More fore more information. 

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories