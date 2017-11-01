Spin It Teal supports MOCA

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Exercise for a great cause at Spin It Teal on Saturday, November 11 at one of three participating locations, The Firm in Minneapolis, Alchemy in Edina or Cyclebar in Woodbury. Spin classes begin at 10:00 a.m.

Spin It Teal is a fundraiser for the Minnesota Ovrian Cancer Alliance. Funds raised will help support ovarian cancer research.

Visit Spin It Teal for more information.

