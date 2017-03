WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn.--The Spirit of White Bear Lake event is Saturday, April 1 at The Boatworks Commons on White Bear Lake starting at 9:00 a.m.

Proceeds raised benefit the White Bear Lake Rotary Strive Scholarship Fund.

The event features a 5K Run/Walk and a 5 mile run.

Visit the Spirit of White Bear Lake for more information. Online registration is available.

© 2017 KARE-TV