St. Croix Cup benefits River Valley Riders on Aug. 26

Photo: D. SCHONE photography & design

BALDWIN, Wisc.--The St. Croix Cup hosted by the St. Croix Polo Club is Saturday, August 26 at Ameritina Polo Farms. The event begins at 11:30 a.m.

All proceeds benefit River Valley Riders, an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with special needs by providing equine assisted activities and therapies.

Come by to watch the St. Croix Polo Club take on their regional rivals. Fun and fancy hats are encouraged!

Visit River Valley Riders for more information.

