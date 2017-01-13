St. John's-St. Andrew's Cathlic School's Steak & Wine Dinner

GREENWALD, Minn.--The St. John's-St. Andrew's Catholic School's 26th Annual Steak and Wine Dinner and Auction is Saturday, February 18 at Greenwald Pub.

This is the school's largest fundraiser and it has been taking place for more than 20 years. The event will feature a wonderful meal prepared and served by parents. A silent auction featuring more than 100 items will also be included.

For more information call 320-987-3133.

