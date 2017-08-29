(Photo: Olson, Micaela)

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn.--The Step to INSPIRE 5K Walk, Run & Roll event is Saturday, September 16 at Wolfe Park starting at 8:00 a.m.

Proceeds will support Park Nicollet's Stroke INSPIRE Program that works to build community awareness of stroke risk and symptoms.

Step to INSPIRE participants will enjoy live music, face painting for kids and more.

Visit Step to INSPIRE for more information.

