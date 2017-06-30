MINNEAPOLIS--The Super Run 5K is coming to the Twin Cities on Saturday, July 15 at Concordia University starting at 8:00 a.m.

The Super Run partners with local organizations and helps them to raise awareness and funds for their causes, making everyone that registers a real life superhero.

The event is fun for the whole family and includes games, giveaways and more. Participants even get their very own superhero cape!

