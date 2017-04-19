Taste of the 'Burbs supports PRISM

MINNETONKA, Minn.--The 4th annual Taste of the 'Burbs event is Thursday, May 11 at the Sheraton West Hotel starting at 5:30 p.m.

Funds raised will support PRISM, a nonprofit organization that provides food, clothing and housing for low-income families.

The Taste of the 'Burbs event will feature a strolling dinner, raffles, and both silent and live auctions.

Visit PRISM for more information.

