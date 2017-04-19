KARE
Close

Taste of the 'Burbs supports PRISM

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:14 PM. CDT April 19, 2017

MINNETONKA, Minn.--The 4th annual Taste of the 'Burbs event is Thursday, May 11 at the Sheraton West Hotel starting at 5:30 p.m.

Funds raised will support PRISM, a nonprofit organization that provides food, clothing and housing for low-income families.

The Taste of the 'Burbs event will feature a strolling dinner, raffles, and  both silent and live auctions. 

Visit PRISM for more information. 

