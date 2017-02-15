The Emily Program Foundation unmaskED Gala

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--The Emily Program Foundation hosts the unmaskED Gala on Saturday, March 4 at the Metropolitan Ballroom.

The gala supports The Emily Program Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating eating disorders. Proceeds from the gala are used to support the foundation's education, outreach and advocacy programs.

Tickets for the Unmasked Gala are $150. Registration closes on February 26.

Visit The Emily Program Foundation to purchase tickets.

(© 2017 KARE)