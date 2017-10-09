KARE
The Great (Point) 8K

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 9:50 AM. CDT October 09, 2017

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.--Lupus Link Minnesota hosts The Great (Point) 8K on Saturday, October 14 at Central Park of Maple Grove starting at 9:00 a.m.

Funds raised will support improving the lives of those affected by Lupus and related autoimmune diseases.

The event will feature a short walk, live entertainment, refreshments and more.
 
Visit Lupus Link Minnesota for more information. 

