MAPLE GROVE, Minn.--Lupus Link Minnesota hosts The Great (Point) 8K on Saturday, October 14 at Central Park of Maple Grove starting at 9:00 a.m.

Funds raised will support improving the lives of those affected by Lupus and related autoimmune diseases.

The event will feature a short walk, live entertainment, refreshments and more.

