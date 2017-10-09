MAPLE GROVE, Minn.--Lupus Link Minnesota hosts The Great (Point) 8K on Saturday, October 14 at Central Park of Maple Grove starting at 9:00 a.m.
Funds raised will support improving the lives of those affected by Lupus and related autoimmune diseases.
The event will feature a short walk, live entertainment, refreshments and more.
Visit Lupus Link Minnesota for more information.
