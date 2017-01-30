The Red Affair for Avenues for Homless Youth Event

The Red Affair

MINNEAPOLIS--Jungle Red hosts the Red Affair fundraiser on Saturday, February 4 at The Lumber Exchange Event Center in Minneapolis starting at 7:00 p.m.

The event supports Avenues for Homeless Youth, an organization that provides supportive services for the more than 4,000 homeless youth in Minnesota.

The Red Affair will feature both live and silent auctions, a raffle and a gift card pull.

Visit The Red Affair for more information.

