Touchstone Mental Health Celebrating 35 Years

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:42 AM. CDT April 04, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Touchstone Mental Health hosts Inspire:  Celebrating 35 Years, a fundraising event. The event will be Wednesday, April 19 at The Metropolitan Ballroom from 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.

Inspire celebrates Touchstone's 35th anniversary and their commitment to providing services to those whose lives are affected by mental illness.

The event will feature personal stories of mental health recovery.

Visit Touchstone Mental Health for more information. 

