ST. PAUL, Minn.--Mid-Continent Oceanographic Institute (MOI) hosts Trivia for Cheaters on Wednesday, March 22 at the Turf Club. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

Proceeds benefit MOI, a nonprofit dedicated to support under-resourced students with their writing skills and homework.

Trivia for Cheaters challenges you and your friends to five rounds of cheater-friendly trivia. The event will be hosted by KARE 11's Jana Shortal.

Visit Trivia for Cheaters to register to play!

(© 2017 KARE)