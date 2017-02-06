Savage Area Women of Today

SAVAGE, Minn.--The Savage Area Women of Today host their Trivia Night Fundraiser on Saturday, February 18 at the Savage American Legion from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Proceeds support the Savage Area Women of Today and the work they do to support their community.

The Trivia Night Fundraiser is open to anyone 18 years of age or older. Up to 8 people can be on a trivia team. You may purchase a full table of 8 to be on one team or purchase individual tickets to be paired with others.

Visit Savage Area Women of Today for more information.

(© 2017 KARE)