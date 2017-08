(Photo: Uppermidwest)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--The Twin Cities Team Hope Walk is Saturday, August 19 at Purgatory Creek Park. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.

The event benefits the Huntington's Disease Society of America's Minnesota Chapter. The walk raises funds and awareness for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.

The Twin Cities Team Hope Walk will feature a family-friendly 5K walk/run.

Visit Twin Cities Team Hope Walk for details.

© 2017 KARE-TV